Mau Mau veterans welcome village elders recognition, push for historical justice

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President William Ruto hosts village elders at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Mau Mau war veterans have welcomed the government's decision to formally recognise village elders and integrate them into Kenya's administrative structure, even as they called for historical injustices affecting freedom fighters to be prioritised in the planned national dialogue.

The veterans described the recognition of village elders as a major milestone in strengthening grassroots governance, saying the elders have for decades served as the vital link between local communities and the national government without formal recognition or adequate support.

Their endorsement follows a meeting between President William Ruto and village elders at State House, where the President announced that they would benefit from a monthly stipend. The government also pledged to enrol them under the Social Health Authority (SHA) and provide each village elder with a smartphone to enhance communication and service delivery.

Speaking during a press briefing in Thika, officials of the Mau Mau War Veterans Association said the recognition would strengthen community policing, improve conflict resolution and enhance the delivery of government services at the grassroots.

The group revealed that it had actively participated in the public participation process on the Village Administration Bill, 2024, where it submitted proposals on the implementation framework for the legislation. They said they were encouraged that some of their recommendations had been incorporated, culminating in the formal establishment and recognition of village elders within the country's administrative structure.

The veterans said village elders play a critical role in reporting crime, resolving minor disputes, mobilising communities for government programmes and fostering peace and unity.

They, however, urged the government to fully implement the commitments made to the elders, saying adequate facilitation would enable them to serve their communities more effectively.

The association also appealed to its newly elected board to work closely with village elders, chiefs and other local administrators in identifying and registering surviving Mau Mau fighters, documenting their experiences and preserving the history of Kenya's liberation struggle.

At the same time, the veterans urged the government to ensure that unresolved historical injustices affecting Mau Mau freedom fighters and their descendants form part of the agenda in the national dialogue proposed by President William Ruto during his Special National Address.

The group said the dialogue should move beyond current political disagreements and address long-standing grievances that have remained unresolved more than six decades after Kenya attained independence.

Led by Mau Mau War Veterans Association chair James Mahuria, the veterans called on leaders expected to spearhead the talks, including National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, to ensure the concerns of freedom fighters are fully represented.

They also urged the government to implement recommendations contained in the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, arguing that many of the issues affecting Mau Mau veterans have already been documented.

Among the issues they want prioritised are compensation for surviving freedom fighters, welfare support for ageing veterans, recognition of descendants, resolution of land injustices, preservation of historical sites and protection of the Mau Mau liberation legacy.

Mahuria said genuine national healing cannot be achieved while many of those who fought for Kenya's independence continue to live in poverty and neglect.

"Our issues are not new many of them are already contained in the NADCO report as the country prepares for national dialogue, we want implementation, not more promises. Those who fought for this country deserve dignity in their final years, while the families of those who died deserve recognition and justice," Mahuria said.

David Kamau, a Mau Mau descendant from Gatundu, said the dialogue should bridge both historical and contemporary injustices.

"This conversation should not only focus on today's political disagreements. It must also address the unfinished business of independence. Many descendants of freedom fighters continue to suffer because the sacrifices made by their parents and grandparents have never been fully acknowledged," he said.

Emmah Cherotich a descendant of a Mau Mau called for unity among Mau Mau organisations, saying internal divisions had weakened the campaign for justice over the years.

"If we speak with one voice, our call for justice will be stronger. We owe it to the surviving veterans and to those who died waiting for recognition to remain united as we engage the government," she said.

The veterans also appealed for the establishment of sustainable welfare programmes for surviving freedom fighters, noting that many are advanced in age and continue to struggle to access healthcare and meet their basic needs.

They said many veterans sustained permanent injuries during the liberation struggle, while countless others died before receiving compensation or official recognition despite their sacrifice in securing Kenya's independence.

The leaders maintained that recognising village elders, preserving the history of the liberation struggle and addressing the plight of surviving freedom fighters are complementary steps towards achieving national unity, justice and inclusive governance.

This version flows naturally from the current news peg (recognition of village elders) into the broader national dialogue agenda, making it stronger for print and digital publication.