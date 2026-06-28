Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men

Human rights activists Collins Ochieng and Frederick Ojiro who were among the six human rights activists released on June 27 2026 at the Nairobi Women's Hospital. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Their tales reveal painful experiences at the hands of abductors, who allegedly tortured and threatened them while demanding to know why they were protesting and who was funding them to tarnish the image of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Fredrick Ojiro Odhiambo, Michael Ngige alias ‘Jomo Kenyatta Junior’, Muteti Mulinge, Collins Ochieng and Elijah Alam were receiving treatment at Nairobi Women's Hospital. They are suffering from injuries including groin, joint, chest and abdominal pains.