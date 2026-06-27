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Brutal police: How masked officers rode boda bodas, used sonic weapons to disperse protesters

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun. 27, 2026
Hooded police officers in front of a police lorry during the Gen Commemoration on Parliament Road, Nairobi on June 26, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The second anniversary of the Gen Z protests on Thursday saw Nairobi’s Central Business District turned into a testing ground for a new strategy of crowd control by the police.

It emerged that the orders were given to the police by the Executive, after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended the deployment of plainclothes police officers and undercover investigators during the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.

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Police Brutality Rogue Police Officers June 25 Anniversary June 25 Commemoration
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