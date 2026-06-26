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Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary

By Josphat Thiong’o and Victor Budi | Jun. 26, 2026

A woman and human rights defenders lay wreaths on Parliament Road in Nairobi during Gen Z anniversary protests, on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The image of families laying wreaths on the barbed wire surrounding Parliament marked the second anniversary of the 2024 anti-tax protests that brought the country to a standstill on Thursday.

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