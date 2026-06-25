Gen Z anniversary protests - pictures

Audio By Vocalize

Action as plain cloths police riding on motorcycles engage protesters and police put off bonfire at Githurai roundabout after police blocked Thika Road highway halting vehicles from entering Nairobi’s CBD during the second anniversary of Gen Z anti‑finance bill protests, June 26, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A spot check by The Standard on Thursday, June 25, showed little to no activity in various towns even as Nairobi youth managed to stage protests.

Earlier, security officials had barricaded key entry points into various towns, paralysing transport.

The day has so far seen scuffles erupt outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi as police dispersed a crowd following a wreath-laying memorial for victims.

Several protesters were arrested while many towns faced business disruptions.

The heightened security came even as Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said police had not received any official notification from organisers of the planned memorial marches, as required by law.

The demonstrations mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z protests, which left many people dead after youth-led marches against the Finance Bill.

Here are the events unfolding across the country in pictures.

Bikers enjoy playing stunts on a free road space as vehicles were scarce on the roads along waiyaki Kangemi road block manned by police officers on June 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Police officers in Mombasa block human rights activists and Gen-Z protesters from accessing Mama Ngina Drive, the road leading to State House, during demonstrations marking the second anniversary of the anti-government protests. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Officers have mounted a strict roadblock at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) roundabout along Ngong Road barring public transport and private vehicles from advancing toward town. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Bikers enjoy playing stunts on a free road space as vehicles were scarce on the roads along waiyaki Kangemi road block manned by police officers on June 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Business paralysed in Naivasha town despite the presence of tens of police officers backed by members of the business community. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Police block Nakuru-Nairobi highway at Chungamali, small trucks and personal cars have been barred from moving to Nairobi. [George Njunge, Standard]

Ispector General Dauglas Kanja address police officers in Kitengela Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Human rights activists and Gen Z protesters in Mombasa light candles in remembrance of those affected during the Gen Z-led anti-government protests, marking the second anniversary of the nationwide demonstrations. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Mbale town in Vihiga County remained calm, with normal business activities continuing as the country marked the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests. [Brian Kisanji, Standard] United Opposition Leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua, former Chief Justice David Maraga, families of Gen-Z protest victims and activists marching along Uhuru Highway to lay flowers along parliament road in memory of the fallen Gen-Z victims. June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Siaya governor James Orengo (centre) being whisked away on a boda boda by his bodyguards after riot police officers used a sound blaster vehicle to disperse, united opposition leaders, families of Gen-Z protest victims and activists marching along Uhuru Highway to lay flowers along parliament road in memory of the fallen Gen-Z victims. June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Activists defies arrest along parliament road after laying flowers in memory of the fallen Gen-Z victims. June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]