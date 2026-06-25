Gen Z anniversary protests - pictures

A spot check by The Standard on Thursday, June 25, showed little to no activity in various towns even as Nairobi youth managed to stage protests.
Earlier, security officials had barricaded key entry points into various towns, paralysing transport.
The day has so far seen scuffles erupt outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi as police dispersed a crowd following a wreath-laying memorial for victims.
Several protesters were arrested while many towns faced business disruptions.
The heightened security came even as Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said police had not received any official notification from organisers of the planned memorial marches, as required by law.
The demonstrations mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z protests, which left many people dead after youth-led marches against the Finance Bill.
Here are the events unfolding across the country in pictures.
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