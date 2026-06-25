Flags, flowers to mark Gen Z protest day events

Youth movements, civil society organisations and human rights activists said citizens will gather at locations where demonstrators were killed by police. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Youth movements, civil society organisations and human rights activists have outlined activities to be held today in memory of Kenyans killed during the June 2024 Gen Z protests and subsequent demonstrations in 2025.

The commemoration marks the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests, during which at least 60 people, most of them young protesters, lost their lives.