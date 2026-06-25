IN PICTURES: Gen Z anniversary scenes from across Kenya

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Police mount a roadblock along Thika Highway at Allsops, halting vehicles from entering Nairobi’s CBD during the second anniversary of Gen Z anti‑finance bill protests, June 26, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Police have barricaded key entry points into Nairobi and towns across the country, choking transport and disrupting business ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests.

A spot check by the Standard on Thursday, June 25, showed officers blocking access along Thika Road, Mombasa Road and Nyayo roundabout among other arterial routes into the capital, with barricades halting the flow of matatus and other public transport into the city centre.

The heightened security came even as Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said police had not received any official notification from organisers of the planned memorial marches, as required by law.

In upcountry towns, the tension was palpable. Businesses in Wote and Emali shut their doors, traders stayed away and bonfires were lit as anxiety over potential unrest mounted.

The demonstrations mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, which left more than 120 people dead after youth-led marches against a contentious tax bill spiralled into widespread unrest and the storming of parliament.

Here are the events unfolding across the country in pictures.

Police have mounted a road block at Mlolongo area along Mombasa Road. All Nairobi bound vehicles forced to make a U-turn. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Police mount a roadblock along Thika Highway at Allsops, June 26, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] Calm situation at Kisumu CBD, motorists moving as usual on June 25th 2026, during the 2nd anniversary of GenZ's who were killed during 2024 finance bill. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard] Police officers at a blockade along Waiyaki way Kangemi bridge road, going to town. Public transport vehicles and motorists were not allowed to pass going to town on 25th June 2026[David Gichuru, Standard] Low business activities in the Central Business District in Kakamega town ahead of the Gen-z second anniversary. [Benard Lusigi, Standard] Police mount roadblock along Thika Super Highway near GSU Headquarters intersection of Outering road, on June 25th 2026, during the 2nd anniversary of GenZ's who were during 2024 finance bill. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Empty streets in Kakamega town as residents keep off the CBD. Majority of businesses have been closed following Gen Z anniversary celebrations today. [Mumo Munuve, Standard] Most businesses in Kisii town remain closed ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests. Security has been beefed up as most residents keep off the CBD. [Sammy Omingo, Standard] A section of Nakuru's Kenyatta Avenue where some businesses are unusually late to open in anticipation of the June 25th anniversary protests. [Ken Gachuhi, Standard]

Police officers stop upcountry buses from passing at a blockade along waiyaki way Kangemi bridge road, going to town on 25th June 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Police officers keep vigil in various points in Kisii town on 25 June 2026 [Sammy Omingo, Standard] Police have barricaded Bunyala Road one of the key entry routes into Nairobi's CBD. All vehicles are undergoing thorough security checks as authorities heighten surveillance. [Lenox Sengre, Standard] Eldoret city in Uasin Gishu County continues to operate normally, with heightened security measures. Law enforcement officers remain highly alert in anticipation of the June 25 protest memorial, expected nationwide. [Elvis Kosekei, standard]

Human rights activists and Gen-Z in Mombasa attend a service at ACK Memorial Cathedral ahead of a protest marking the second anniversary of the anti-government protests. [Robert Menza, Standard] The family of the late Caroline Shiramba holds a memorial service where the late was shot dead in Kakamega town along Kakamega-Kisumu highway two years ago. [Benard Lusigi, Standard] Nyeri residents walk through the town as a few PSVs continue operating and police officers patrol major streets ahead of the Gen Z 2026 protests. Most businesses remain closed, with Nyeri business owners vowing to maintain peace, safeguard property and support efforts to ensure law and order during the planned demonstrations. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

In Murang'a major business enterprises among them Magunas and Maathai Supermarkets closed. Police deployed in strategic positions. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Streets within the Nairobi CBD remain deserted as civil servants and business operators have kept away from the city centre due to the planned Gen-Z protests. The street include, Harambe Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, Kimathi Street, Tom Mboya on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Police have barricaded Parliament Road with barbed wire ahead of the Gen Z anniversary protests. Large contingents of anti-riot police and General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been deployed in the area as security agencies heighten surveillance. [Lenox Sengre, Standard]

Business as usual in Busia town as shops remain open. [Mary Imenza, Standard] DIG Gilbert Masengeli at the Kangemi waiyaki way bridge road block where he said the road blocks are for checking goons and checking on people carrying dangerous weapons on 25th June 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Machakos is a ghost town today as the majority of businesses remain closed and streets deserted as tension builds over anticipated demonstrations. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]