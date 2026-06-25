Murkomen contradicts police on demos, traders appeal for peace

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said police had not received any formal notification of the planned protests. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Plans for the Gen Z anniversary protests in Nairobi were shrouded in confusion on Wednesday, with police and the Interior Cabinet Secretary issuing conflicting statements.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said police had not received any formal notification of the planned demonstrations, insisting that any gathering without prior notice would be illegal.