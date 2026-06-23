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Kairu elected new president of the Court of Appeal

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 23, 2026
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Justice Steven Gatembu Kairu. [Courtesy]

Justice Steven Gatembu Kairu has been elected the new President of the Court of Appeal after securing 26 of the 41 votes cast in an election conducted by judges of the appellate court on Monday.

Justice Kairu defeated three other candidates in the race for the court’s top leadership position: Lady Justice Lydia Achode, Justice Patrick Kiage and Lady Justice Agnes Murgor.

The election recorded a perfect 100 per cent voter turnout, with all 41 judges of the Court of Appeal participating in the secret ballot process.

Among those who cast their votes were Justice Imaana Laibuta, Lady Justice Grace Mumbi Ngugi, and Justice Issack Hassan.

The poll was overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and brought to a close the process of selecting a successor to Justice Daniel Musinga.

Justice Kairu takes over from Justice Musinga, whose five-year, non-renewable term as President of the Court of Appeal expired on May 24, 2026.

Ahead of the vote, the Judiciary had announced the election and the candidates seeking the influential position.

The Judiciary also emphasised that the election would be independently supervised.

“Election will be by secret ballot and will be overseen by the IEBC,” the statement said.

Speaking after his election, Justice Kairu thanked his colleagues for entrusting him with the leadership of the Court of Appeal.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence reposed in me by my colleagues. I undertake to serve the Court and the people of Kenya with diligence, integrity and fidelity to the Constitution,” he said.

The office of the President of the Court of Appeal is one of the most senior leadership positions in the Judiciary.

The holder provides both judicial and administrative leadership to the appellate court, which serves as the second-highest court in the land and hears appeals from the High Court and other superior courts across the country on civil, criminal, constitutional, and commercial matters.

Justice Kairu brings to the office decades of experience in legal practice, academia and judicial service.

He has served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal since 2012 and is widely respected within the legal profession for his expertise in civil, commercial and constitutional law.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from Boston University in the United States

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Justice Steven Gatembu Kairu Court of Appeal President Judicial Election IEBC
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