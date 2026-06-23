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Cry for justice: Why calls for systemic change after Gen Z killings have not faded

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 23, 2026

A police officer kicks a tear gas canister during protests against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi, June 25, 2024. [AFP]

As Kenya marks the second year since the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill protests this week, a review of court records reveals a dramatic shift in the charges brought against demonstrators, raising fresh questions about the line between maintaining public order and protecting constitutional freedoms.

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2024 Finance Bill Protests Police-linked Murders Police Brutality Anti-Finance Bill Protests
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