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Court told state has not released Sh1.7b Ebola facility deal

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 20, 2026
President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [PCS]

The government is yet to make public the Sh1.7 billion deal with the American counterpart for the construction of an Ebola quarantine facility, the High Court has been told.

During the hearing of an application filed by Katiba Institute to punish the Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, and Attorney General over alleged defiance of court orders, lawyer Joshua Malidzo told High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi that despite being ordered to supply documentation, the Ministry of Health gave the 2016 co-operation framework, which is not related to the quarantine facility.

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