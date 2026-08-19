Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Treasury officials, business owners charged over Sh1.57bn PROFIT fraud

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Eleven suspects, including Treasury officials and business owners, have denied 121 charges over an alleged Sh1.57bn fraud involving the IFAD-funded PROFIT programme. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Eleven suspects, including four Treasury officials and business owners, have been charged over an alleged Sh1.57 billion fraud scandal involving the IFAD-funded PROFIT programme

The suspects, including Treasury officials John Ngure Kabutha, Billy Otieno Obango and Nemwel Moturi Motanya, appeared before Magistrate Rose Ndombi on Wednesday, where they denied 121 charges, including abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The accused persons present in court for plea taking were Ngure, Moturi, Maina Obango alongside Gladys Juliet Oroni, Brian Kiprop Chepkarat, Ian Kwemoi Chepkarat, O2O Investments Limited, Vidi Vici Investment Limited, Jimmy Carter Odoyo Osodo, James Omwodo Ndai and Jos­phat Kamau Igmau Kamoshe.

Kabutha, who is the PROFIT Programme Coordinator, was separately charged with using his office to improperly confer benefits running into millions of shillings through payments from the programme's Cooperative Bank account.

In one count, he is accused of unlawfully authorising payment of Sh73,812,668 to Gladys Juliet Oroni, alias Gladys Juliet Chepkarat, trading as Mawindo Enterprises.

Another count alleges that Sh41,147,336 was paid to Brigs Agencies, while Sh71,425,999.95 was allegedly paid to Greenbasil Agencies.

Eleven suspects, including Treasury officials and business owners, have denied 121 charges over an alleged Sh1.57bn fraud involving the IFAD-funded PROFIT programme. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The charge sheet further accuses Obango, the PROFIT Project Accountant, of authorising payments to various companies, including Mawindo Enterprises, Brigs Agencies and Greenbasil Agencies.

The charges also include allegations of uttering false documents.

Obango is accused of knowingly and fraudulently uttering a false National Treasury memo to a Kenya Commercial Bank branch manager, purporting it to be a genuine document authored by the Director of Economic Affairs at the National Treasury.

Another charge alleges financial misconduct after Obango allegedly opened KCB account number 1304****17 in the name of PROFIT without lawful authority.

Moturi, identified as Senior Assistant Accountant General at the National Treasury, is accused of irregularly authorising the creation of IFMIS number 40**54 for the KCB account, allegedly leading to a loss of Sh175,300,640.

Maina, a Senior Accountant at the National Treasury, faces a similar abuse-of-office allegation.

However, their co-accused persons were absent from court: Paul Mukasiali Hiaho, Erick Otieno Achila, Miriam Roseline Obinda, Fredrick Nyadhe Obindah, Brown Mujenyi Agade, Laudrups Kenya Limited, Hilda Ndinda Ngava, Kikwetu Holdings Limited, Auma Ritah Tien, Susan Wangari, Charles Cheruiyot, Kaplan Logistics Limited, Blue Dart Agencies Limited, Jackline Kagai Saisi and Jarods Agency Limited.

The prosecution follows their arrest by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives after investigations into the alleged diversion of Sh1,569,582,338.20 meant for small-scale farmers under the IFAD-funded PROFIT programme.

EACC said investigators established that a fraudulent PROFIT bank account had been opened at KCB using falsified authorisation letters purportedly originating from the National Treasury.

The Commission said the entire Sh1.569 billion was disbursed into the irregular account.

"Further investigations revealed that Sh784,732,663.70 was transferred to twenty-three companies, while Sh768,209,574.20 was withdrawn in cash from the Co-operative Bank and KCB Bank accounts. Investigations revealed that the Programme Accountant facilitated fraudulent payments from the National Treasury to the twenty-three companies," the EACC stated.

The bail hearing of the eleven accused persons is currently ongoing before Milimani Law Courts.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

PROFIT Programme Fraud Treasury Officials EACC Fraud Case
.

Latest Stories

Small-scale traders halt cargo clearance over rising levies
Small-scale traders halt cargo clearance over rising levies
Business
By John Maina
6 mins ago
Appointment of Dr Richard Lesiyampe as KNH boss challenged
Health & Science
By Nancy Gitonga
6 mins ago
Ojwang gets MPs nod to chair policing oversight authority
National
By Josphat Thiongó
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved