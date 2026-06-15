Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto heads to France as Kenya pushes Africa's agenda at G7

By David Njaaga | Jun. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto has departed for Évian, France, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit, where Kenya will join a small group of invited non-member nations in pressing for reform of the global financial system.

Kenya is among the invited countries, including Brazil, India and South Korea, attending the three-day summit, which runs from Monday to Wednesday under France's G7 presidency.

Ruto is expected to advocate for lower borrowing costs for African economies, expanded trade and investment access, and a continental position on artificial intelligence (AI) governance, drawing on agreements reached at the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi last month.

On the summit's sidelines, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and to engage technology company executives from firms including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Anthropic, seeking partnerships aimed at job creation and digital infrastructure investment in Kenya.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed in a statement on Monday, June 15, said the president would also push for financing opportunities for Kenyan businesses under the National Infrastructure Fund.

The G7 groups Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, alongside the European Union.

France holds the rotating presidency this year.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President Wiliam Ruto G7 Summit Africa Forward Summit Hussein Mohamed
.

Latest Stories

Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
43 mins ago
How Mbadi's 'no new tax' budget may increase cost of doing business
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
43 mins ago
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
National
By Jacinta Mutura
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo 43 mins ago
Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
By Standard Team 43 mins ago
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
By Irene Githinji 43 mins ago
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
By Standard Reporter 43 mins ago
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved