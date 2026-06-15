Israel reverses course on Ebola travel ban, removes Kenya, Rwanda

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President William Ruto and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [File, Standard]

Israel has removed Kenya and Rwanda from a list of countries under temporary Ebola-related travel restrictions.

The move came hours after Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei publicly condemned the restrictions, warning they risked damaging bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Israeli Embassy in Nairobi announced the decision on Monday, June 15, saying the country's Ministry of Health had lifted the restrictions on both nations.

"We are pleased to announce that Israel's Ministry of Health has decided to remove Kenya and Rwanda from the list of countries subject to temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions," the embassy said.

The restrictions, which took effect following a notice dated June 10 circulated to airlines by Israel's Border Control Department, had barred travellers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from boarding flights bound for Israel.

The measures also applied to foreign nationals of any country who had visited any of the listed states within 21 days of planned travel to Israel.

The lifting of the ban on Kenya and Rwanda left Uganda, South Sudan and the DRC still on the restricted list.

Sing'Oei had argued that Kenya conducted thousands of Ebola tests without recording a single confirmed case and played a leading role in regional surveillance and response.

"Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict," said Sing'Oei.

Following the reversal, Sing'Oei welcomed Israel's decision.

"We welcome very much the decision of Israel to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola-related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership," noted Sing’Oei.

Kenya has maintained that it is well-prepared to contain any potential Ebola outbreak. Authorities have screened more than 100,000 international travellers at airports and border crossings and currently screen about 3,000 people each day at designated Points of Entry (PoE).

The government has also announced plans, developed in partnership with the United States, to establish 23 Ebola isolation and treatment centres nationwide.

A separate proposal to build a 50-bed Ebola isolation and quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base for US citizens potentially exposed to the virus in the DRC has drawn public opposition and prompted the High Court to issue a temporary suspension of the project.