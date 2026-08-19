1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio

At least 1.5 million Kenyans could be adversely affected by flooding during the October-December rainfall season, with several counties facing the risk of displacement, destruction of farms, infrastructure, and loss of lives .
Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Nairobi, Busia, Kisumu, Narok, Mombasa and Baringo Counties will be hit the hardest with devastating impacts.
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