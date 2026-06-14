Motorists get slight relief as EPRA reduces pump prices

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A pump attendant at a Rubis Petrol Station along Koinange Street Nairobi. [File, Standard[

Motorists across the country have received a slight reprieve after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a reduction in fuel prices for the June–July pricing cycle.

In its latest fuel review released on Sunday, June 14, EPRA lowered the maximum pump prices for both Super Petrol and Diesel, while maintaining the price of Kerosene.

Under the new pricing schedule, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03 per litre in Nairobi, while Diesel will cost Sh222.86 per litre. Kerosene remains unchanged at Sh191.38 per litre.

"The maximum allowed pump price for Super Petrol has decreased by Sh0.22 per litre," EPRA said.

The price of diesel has registered a significant drop of Sh10.00 per litre in the latest review period.

The revised prices take effect from midnight and will remain in force for the next 30 days, offering some relief to consumers and businesses that rely heavily on fuel for transportation and operations.

According to EPRA, the monthly review is based on movements in global oil prices, exchange rates, and other cost factors within the petroleum supply chain.