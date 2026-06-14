Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Motorists get slight relief as EPRA reduces pump prices

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A pump attendant at a Rubis Petrol Station along Koinange Street Nairobi. [File, Standard[

Motorists across the country have received a slight reprieve after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a reduction in fuel prices for the June–July pricing cycle.

In its latest fuel review released on Sunday, June 14, EPRA lowered the maximum pump prices for both Super Petrol and Diesel, while maintaining the price of Kerosene.

Under the new pricing schedule, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03 per litre in Nairobi, while Diesel will cost Sh222.86 per litre. Kerosene remains unchanged at Sh191.38 per litre.

"The maximum allowed pump price for Super Petrol has decreased by Sh0.22 per litre," EPRA said.

The price of diesel has registered a significant drop of Sh10.00 per litre in the latest review period.

The revised prices take effect from midnight and will remain in force for the next 30 days, offering some relief to consumers and businesses that rely heavily on fuel for transportation and operations.

According to EPRA, the monthly review is based on movements in global oil prices, exchange rates, and other cost factors within the petroleum supply chain.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Pump Prices EPRA Diesel
.

Similar Articles

Motorists hit again as fuel prices rise
Motorists hit again as fuel prices rise
National
By Mate Tongola
1 month ago
.

Latest Stories

World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
32 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
National
By Francis Ontomwa
32 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
National
By Peter Muiruri
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
By Francis Ontomwa 32 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
By Graham Kajilwa 32 mins ago
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
By Peter Muiruri 32 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
By Edwin Nyarangi 32 mins ago
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved