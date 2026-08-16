Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore

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The challenge is that hyperspectral images contain enormous quantities of information. [Courtesy]

Kenya is entering an important moment in its development journey. Vision 2030 remains the country's long-term development blueprint, but the government has now begun a national conversation on a new development vision that will succeed it.

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to participate in shaping this long-term vision and to think about the kind of country future generations should inherit.

This conversation should not only be about roads, housing, manufacturing, healthcare or economic growth.

It should also ask a fundamental question: what technologies will enable Kenya to understand and solve its problems more intelligently? Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly be part of that discussion.

But one technology that deserves considerably more attention is hyperspectral imaging.

Hyperspectral imaging allows sensors to capture information across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, far beyond the few colour channels used by an ordinary camera.

This matters because materials interact with light differently. A crop that appears healthy to the human eye may have spectral characteristics indicating stress, while different types of vegetation, soil and other materials can exhibit distinctive spectral signatures.

The challenge is that hyperspectral images contain enormous quantities of information. Artificial intelligence provides a way to analyse these complex patterns and turn them into useful information.

The combination could be particularly important for Kenyan agriculture. Farmers make decisions every season about crops, soil, fertiliser, water, pests and diseases, often with limited information.

Hyperspectral sensors mounted on satellites, aircraft or drones could provide detailed observations of agricultural fields, while machine-learning models could help identify patterns associated with crop stress, disease, weeds or nutritional conditions.

This could support a shift from treating entire fields uniformly towards more targeted and data-driven management.

The potential applications extend beyond agriculture. Kenya could also use earth observation and AI to improve how it measures physical development.

Consider affordable housing and informal settlements. Satellite imagery collected over different periods can be analysed using change-detection techniques to identify new construction, changes in building density, expansion of roads and other infrastructure, and transformation of previously undeveloped areas.

Combined with government housing and land records, such systems could provide an additional evidence base for tracking housing programmes and understanding how settlements are changing.

The objective would not be to replace official statistics, but to complement them with independently observable evidence.



This approach could be especially valuable in evaluating urban development. Rather than relying exclusively on periodic reports, policymakers could use geospatial analysis to see how cities and settlements are physically changing over time.

Such information could help answer practical questions: Where is housing expanding? Where are informal settlements growing or declining? Is supporting infrastructure keeping pace with new construction? Which areas are experiencing rapid land-use change?

AI-assisted change detection cannot answer every policy question, but it can make the physical dimensions of development more measurable.

The same technology has important applications in environmental management. Kenya needs better ways of monitoring forests, rangelands, wetlands, water resources and land degradation across large and sometimes inaccessible areas.

Conventional field surveys remain essential, but they cannot provide continuous coverage of the entire country. Earth observation combined with hyperspectral imaging and AI could help identify changes in vegetation and land conditions and guide field investigations and environmental interventions.

Climate change makes this capability even more important, as drought, flooding, changing vegetation conditions and water stress require timely information.

However, technology alone will not transform Kenya. We need people and institutions capable of using it. Universities should be supported to develop expertise in artificial intelligence, remote sensing, computer vision, geospatial science and data engineering.

Government agencies, researchers, technology companies and industry should collaborate on problems that are specifically Kenyan rather than simply importing solutions developed elsewhere.

Investment in computing infrastructure, data repositories and locally generated datasets will also be essential.

The development of Kenya's next national vision therefore provides an opportunity to think beyond technologies that are currently fashionable. The country needs technologies that improve its ability to observe, understand and manage its own resources and development.

Hyperspectral imaging and AI are not silver bullets. They will not by themselves solve Kenya's agricultural, housing, environmental or climate challenges. But they can provide something increasingly valuable: better information for better decisions.

As Kenya decides what comes after Vision 2030, technologies capable of helping us see our land, crops, settlements and environment in greater detail should be part of the conversation.

The Kenya of the future will need not only better infrastructure, but also better intelligence about how that infrastructure, its people and its natural resources are changing.

In this sense, the promise of hyperspectral imaging and AI is not simply that they can produce sophisticated images. Their greater promise is that they can help Kenya make development increasingly visible, measurable and verifiable.

Dr. Shibwabo C. Anyembe is an Information and Communication Engineering researcher and lecturer whose research focuses on artificial intelligence, deep learning, hyperspectral imaging and remote sensing.