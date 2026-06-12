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Duale defends Laikipia Ebola facility amid court dispute

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 12, 2026
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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Dual. [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the construction of the US-funded Ebola facility at Laikipia Air Base, saying it is a precautionary measure and not evidence of an outbreak.

Speaking on Friday, June 12, during abriefing on Ebola preparedness, Duale asserted Kenya has not recorded any case of the Bundibugyo virus strain and urged the public not to confuse preparedness with panic.

"They are precautionary measures designed to ensure that if a suspected or confirmed case arises, our health system can respond swiftly and effectively while protecting the public," he said.

His remarks came a day after Katiba Institute filed an application at the High Court seeking to cite Duale and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor for contempt, arguing they ignored earlier court orders halting construction of the facility.

Through lawyer Joshua Malidzo, the lobby group argued that the two officials were aware of the court orders but allowed construction to continue.

Duale said Kenya remains on high alert following an Ebola outbreak reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on May 15 and concerns over regional cross-border movement.

He averred that the government has strengthened surveillance and screening at points of entry, laboratory preparedness, healthcare worker training, risk communication and isolation capacity.

The CS also urged media outlets to help combat misinformation by sharing verified and evidence-based information.

"In times of heightened public concern, inaccurate reporting can create unnecessary fear, confusion and stigma," he said.

Duale said the ministry would continue providing regular updates and called on healthcare workers to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases.

He also urged county governments to invest in surveillance, rapid response teams, healthcare worker training, isolation facilities and public awareness campaigns.

"Lets remember that preparedness is not a sign that danger is at our doorstep."

According to satellite images shared by international media outlets, construction is ongoing at Laikipia Air Base, believed to be the Ebola quarantine centre.

Protests have since ensued in parts of Nanyuki and Laikipia against the facility, resulting in the deaths of at least three people.

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