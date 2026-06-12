CS Duale, AG Oduor in the spot for contempt in Ebola quarantine facility saga

Activists chant slogans and carry placards and a mock coffin during protests against a US-built Ebola quarantine centre planned for Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base in Nairobi, June 2, 2026. [AFP]

A human rights body has filed a fresh application, seeking to punish Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and the Attorney General Dorcas Oduor for allegedly defying the court on the Ebola quarantine facility being built at Laikipia Airbase for United States of America (USA) Ebola patients.

In its application filed before the High Court, Katiba Institute argued that despite the two allegedly being aware of the court orders, the construction of the facility had continued without interruption.