Rising femicide cases threat to national security - Kindiki

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Kindiki: Govt fast-tracking legal reforms to tackle femicide, GBV. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has noted that the frequent cases of femicide, gender-based violence, and child abductions are undermining the government's development agenda and threatening national security.

Speaking on Thursday, June 11, Kindiki stated: “The government is concerned with the repeated cases and reports of the killing of women in brutal and horrendous circumstances. We take these cases seriously because they are harming our nation-building and the progress we are making in development."

For that reason, the DP said the government is fast-tracking legal, policy, and administrative measures to address the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide across the country.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the government to make sure we roll back the worrying statistics of gender-based violence and femicide in our country,” Kindiki said.

His statements come amid growing public alarm over reports of women being killed in violent circumstances, with rights groups and activists demanding stronger action against perpetrators and better protection for women and girls.

According to the DP, the implementation of several recommendations by the Presidential Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which was established last year, is already underway. However, he noted that others must await formal Cabinet approval.

"We are taking the recommendations of the technical working group seriously. The implementation is on course on the issues that do not require Cabinet or Parliament approval,” he said.

He added: "There is a need for Cabinet approval for the proposed legislation or policy so we have a government-backed document to be submitted to Parliament. In the meantime, we are implementing measures that do not require legislation and policy."

These remarks come close to five months after the task force's report was officially submitted to the president.

The report, compiled by experts led by former Deputy Chief Justice Dr Nancy Baraza, reflected findings from all 47 counties, incorporating the voices of survivors, local communities, and national institutions.

The January report revealed a sobering reality: women aged 30 to 44 face the highest risk of violence, with intimate partners or known individuals responsible for 77 percent of the documented cases.

Yet, while these critical reforms await full integration into law, cases of femicide and gender-based violence continue to dominate national headlines, fueling questions regarding the government's implementation timelines.