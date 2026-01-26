×
The Standard

Ruto pledges action as femicide report exposes national crisis

By David Njaaga | Jan. 26, 2026

President William Ruto receives the gender-based violence report from Dr Nancy Baraza at State House, Nairobi, Monday, January 26, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Monday received the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, and pledged a coordinated national response to end the scourge.

The report, compiled by experts led by former Deputy Chief Justice Dr Nancy Baraza, reflects findings from 47 counties, incorporating the voices of survivors, communities, and institutions.

 It details the scale and complexity of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya, highlighting domestic violence, harmful cultural practices, femicide, and technology-facilitated abuse.

“This report lays bare the fears and hopes of Kenyans, especially survivors of gender-based violence,” noted Ruto, adding, “Violence rooted in gender, power, or inequality is a betrayal of our Constitution, our values, and our humanity.”

The report calls for GBV, including femicide, to be treated as a national crisis requiring urgent action.

It recommends strengthened prevention, investigation, and prosecution, specialised law enforcement capacity, legislative reforms, survivor protection, accountability mechanisms, and coordinated financing and data systems.

Ruto explained that the government will review all recommendations through Cabinet, relevant ministries, and agencies to determine policy, legislative, and administrative measures.

Legislative reforms will follow constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

Ending GBV, he observed, is not solely the government’s responsibility.

“Parents and families must nurture respect and non-violence. Religious institutions must uphold life and dignity. Community leaders must reject harmful practices. Security agencies must act firmly, professionally, and without fear or favour. Citizens must speak out and stand with survivors.”

The president urged the nation to see the report as a turning point from silence to action, from impunity to accountability, and from fear to safety.

“Together, we must ensure no Kenyan lives in fear because of their gender,” he said.

.

.

Digger Classified

