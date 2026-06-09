MPs demand urgent action over surge in missing children cases

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Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo calls for mechanisms to prevent children from falling victim to crime. [James Omoro, Standard]

Members of Parliament have raised concerns over the rising number of children reported missing in the country, saying that the matter requires urgent intervention.

Kisii County MP Dorice Donya said the recent trend has caused widespread fears, anxiety and outrage among families.

Donya revealed that reports from government and children protection agencies indicate that hundreds of children continue to disappear in unclear circumstances, with some cases linked to trafficking, abduction, exploitation, neglect and other criminal activities.

“This disturbing trend poses a threat to the safety, security and welfare of children contrary to Article 53 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to protection from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, violence, inhumane treatment and exploitation,” she said.

She sought a statement from the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, saying the increased incidents raise critical concerns regarding the effectiveness of existing child protection mechanisms, coordination amongst security agencies and speed of response in tracing missing minors and apprehending perpetrators.

Among the issues she wants addressed include the number of reported cases of missing children in the country over the last one year and victims traced and reunited with their families.

The MPs sought to know the measures being undertaken by the Government to investigate and curb cases of child abduction, trafficking and disappearances.

Other issues that the MPs want to know include the effectiveness of the child protection and rapid response mechanisms, if any, including a national child alert system for missing children.

The statement is also expected to cover policy and inter-agency interventions being implemented to strengthen the protection and safety of children of the country.

Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, said the trend of children disappearing is alarming and there is need for mechanisms to prevent them from falling victim to crime.

“Instead of just speculating -we might be presuming it is for purposes of trafficking but it could be for other reasons because the numbers are a bit ‘crazy’ – I’m requesting that this matter be treated with extreme urgency and also it is worrisome they are using children to abduct children,” she said.

Separately, the Special Funds Accounts Committee (SFAC), led by its Vice Chairperson, Rahim Dawood examined the Auditor-General’s Report on the Financial Statements of the National Assistance Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons.

Department for Children Services Principal Secretary, Carren Agengo who appeared before the Committee, responded to concerns raised by MPs regarding the management and operations of the Fund, including efforts to address human trafficking and support victims.

The committee sought clarification on the status of missing children in the country, even as government officials informed the committee that 1,636 children are currently reported missing.

The officials, however, cautioned against linking all the cases to kidnapping, saying that some children are in care institutions while others have since been reunited with their families.

Director of Children Services, Marygorret Mogaka, told the committee that trafficking patterns in Kenya show that more women are trafficked across international borders, while children account for the majority of trafficking cases occurring within the country.

Members also questioned the Ministry over delays in operationalising key aspects of the Fund.

In response, the PS acknowledged an anomaly on the Ministry’s part but assured the committee that the matter had been addressed and corrective measures implemented.

The committee also reviewed governance issues highlighted in the Auditor-General’s report, including the absence of an approved Board Charter and concerns regarding the appointment of the Fund Secretary.

The PS explained that a draft Board Charter had already been prepared and would be validated and adopted once a new Board is constituted.

On appointment of the Fund Secretary, the Ministry clarified that the arrangement is provided for under the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, which allows the Secretary to the Board to be designated from among officers serving within the Ministry.

Dawood called for the need to strengthen measures aimed at protecting victims of trafficking, particularly children and women, while ensuring prudent management of resources allocated to support them.

The committee also called for the need to properly facilitate the organisation, which they said has a critical mandate in the country that should be supported.

For instance, the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year 2022/23 showed that the statement of comparison of budget and actual amounts reflected the total actual expenditure of Sh20.43 million against a receipt of Sh20 million.