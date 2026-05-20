Government raises alarm over rising cases of missing children as 10,581 incidents reported

Audio By Vocalize

CS Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Cheptumo before the Senate Plenary, Parliament, Nairobi. November 12, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has raised alarm over increasing cases of missing children across the country, particularly in Nairobi and its environs, revealing that 10,581 child protection cases have been reported between January 2025 and March 2026.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hannah Wendot Cheptumo said the cases captured in the Child Protection Information Management System point to a growing child safety crisis that requires urgent intervention.

Between January 2025 and March 2026, a total of 10,581 cases have been reported. Out of these, 6,820 are cases of abandonment, 1,952 are abduction cases, while 173 are trafficking cases,” the CS said.

She added that 1,638 cases were reported through the toll-free Child Helpline 116.

The ministry said 78 per cent of the cases have so far been resolved through rescue operations and reunification of children with their families.

The briefing comes amid heightened public concern over a rise in reports of missing children, especially in Nairobi and nearby counties, with the government acknowledging that child protection cases are on the rise.

“These are not isolated cases. They reflect a serious national challenge that calls for collective responsibility from parents, communities and institutions,” the CS said.

She emphasised that the government currently operates 30 child rescue and rehabilitation centres across the country where abandoned and rescued children are temporarily housed before being reunited with families or placed under alternative care.

According to the ministry, 188 children have so far been placed under adoption programmes.

Principal Secretary for Children's Services Caren Ageng'o said the government is also concerned about growing online risks facing children.

She noted that more than 70 per cent of children aged between 10 and 18 use the internet daily, exposing them to cyberbullying, online grooming and exploitation.

The ministry warned members of the public against sharing images and videos of missing or abused children online, saying it violates child protection and data privacy laws.

“We are also very keen on the implementation of the Sexual Offences Act, where any child below 18 years should not be defiled. We are working in collaboration with various agencies to ensure children are protected through a multi-sectoral approach,” she said.

Parents and guardians are now urged to remain vigilant and immediately report cases involving missing children, abuse or trafficking through the Child Helpline 116, the GBV hotline 1195, local children offices or the nearest police station.