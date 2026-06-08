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May turns deadliest month for police killings this year

By Jacinta Mutura | Jun. 8, 2026
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May saw the highest police-related deaths this year. [File, Standard]

At least 24 people have been killed by police officers in May, making it the deadliest month this year.

According to data compiled by the Missing Voices Coalition (MVC), 49 police-related deaths were recorded between January and May and nearly half occurred last month alone.

Four deaths were reported in January, six in February and March each and nine in April before the sharp rise in May.

According to MVC, the surge coincided with a wave of protests against rising fuel prices and the broader economic pressures, reigniting concerns about police accountability and the manner in which they manage public assemblies.

Of the 24 fatalities recorded in May, 21 occurred during police operations tied to policing during demonstrations. Nineteen people were killed during anti-fuel price protests on May 18 and 19, while two others died during an earlier protest staged by boda boda riders over alleged police harassment.

Custodial deaths

“The deaths of 21 people during demos in a single month have intensified scrutiny of police conduct and raised fundamental questions about whether established standards on public order management are being observed,” said MVC in a statement.

The incidents were reported across the country. Kiambu recorded the highest number of deaths at seven, followed by Nairobi with six and Nakuru with four. Busia reported three fatalities, while Vihiga, Nyeri and Kakamega recorded two, one and one, respectively.

Cases of police-related deaths have also been documented in Mombasa, Kajiado, Machakos, Migori, Laikipia, Narok, Siaya, Embu, Garissa, Trans Nzoia and Kilifi.

Apart from the protests, concerns are also growing over deaths occurring in police custody.

In May alone, three people died while in detention, bringing the total number of custodial deaths this year to four, including one recorded in April.  

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Police Killings Missing Voices Coalition Protests Custodial Deaths
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