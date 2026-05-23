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LSK demands speedy probe into death of college student at Kiambu police station

By Fred Kagonye | May. 23, 2026
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Brian Njung’e who was found dead at the Kiambu Police Station cells. [Courtesy; Vocal Africa]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a speedy probe into the death of a 24-year-old student, Brian Njung’e, at the Kiambu Police Station.

The body of the Kiambu National Polytechnic was found hanging from the roof of the station’s cell.

It is alleged that he died by suicide inside the cells where he was reportedly held alone as other cell mates had been taken to court.

He was arrested on Thursday, May 21, morning in Kirigiti, Kiambu County and he called his mother informing her of his arrest.

“When a citizen is arrested, the State assumes a strict, non-delegable constitutional custodial duty of care over their life and physical integrity,” said LSK President Charles Kanjama.

According to the LSK president the National Police Service (NPS) owes Kenyans a full explanation of what transpired leading to Njung’e’s death.

He added that NPS also needs to clear the air on reports that the deceased’s family had been denied access to see him before reports emerged that he had died.

“A police cell must never become a place of unexplained fatality.”

Kanjama said the NPS leadership should ensure full accountability and public disclosure of the events leading up to his death.

According to Kanjama, LSK is engaging the family on what steps to take next in the fight for justice for their kin.

‎“We are actively reaching out to Brian’s family to offer comprehensive legal support and ensure a mandatory public inquest is conducted,” he said.

‎“We will not permit the normalisation of custodial deaths or the evasion of administrative accountability.”

 

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