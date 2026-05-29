Koome urges review of school safety standards after tragic Utumishi Girls fire

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Chief Justice Martha Koome at a past event. [Courtesy; Judiciary]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for stronger safety measures in schools following the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that claimed 16 lives.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, Koome described recurring fires and safety breaches in boarding schools as a serious national concern.

“We owe our children a safe and secure learning environment,” she said. “I call on all relevant duty bearers to undertake a comprehensive review of school safety standards, emergency preparedness systems, infrastructure, and risk management measures to protect learners.”

She added: “We must renew our commitment to ensuring that such tragedies never happen again.”

The CJ also conveyed condolences to the affected families, saying no parent should endure the pain of losing a child.

“Their lives were cut short at a time when they were pursuing their dreams and preparing to contribute to society,” she said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba earlier in the day, faulted the school for failing to comply with safety regulations.

“The school did not adhere to the safety requirements stipulated in the school safety manual and the basic education regulations,” Ogamba said, adding that the dormitory was overcrowded and one exit door had been locked contrary to safety guidelines.

School safety regulations require dormitories to have adequate ventilation, sufficient spacing between beds, and clearly marked emergency exits. Doors must open outward and should never be locked from the outside when learners are inside.

The guidelines also require functioning fire extinguishers, accessible fire alarms, regular inspections, and proper security patrols in boarding schools.