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Utumishi Girls fire: Eight students arrested over suspected arson attack

By Mike Kihaki | May. 29, 2026
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The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]   

Detectives investigating the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru, have  arrested eight students suspected of involvement in an arson attack that killed 16 learners.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Friday the students were identified as persons of interest after investigations that included witness interviews, forensic analysis, and review of CCTV footage from within the school.

“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack. The eight have been arrested and are in police custody,” it said.

The fire broke out at the Meline Waithera Dormitory, a two-storey building, at night, trapping dozens of students inside. The upper floor was extensively damaged, while the ground floor remained largely intact.

Investigators say they have interviewed students, teachers and other witnesses, while forensic teams continued reviewing CCTV footage.

According to the probe, the affected upper floor had twelve cubicles housing about 135 double-decker beds, raising concerns over congestion and emergency preparedness.

At least 16 bodies were recovered from the scene and taken to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem and identification.

The DCI said a multi-agency team, including crime scene investigators, forensic experts and intelligence officers, had been deployed to determine the cause of the fire and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Investigators are examining the point of origin, burn patterns, possible ignition sources, presence of accelerants, and the integrity of electrical installations.

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Related Topics

Utumishi Girls Fire Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy Utumishi Girls Academy Sudents Arrested Arson Attack
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