Same script: Ignored school safety manual

As grief-stricken parents of Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil are struggling to come to the realities of a pain that many other families across Kenya have always felt, yet always forgotten once task-force committees are formed to investigate, the nation is once again plunged into a familiar cycle of mourning.
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