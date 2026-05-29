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Same script: Ignored school safety manual

By Caroline Chebet | May. 29, 2026

Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory where a midnight fire left students dead and others injured in Gilgil. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

As grief-stricken parents of Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil are struggling to come to the realities of a pain that many other families across Kenya have always felt, yet always forgotten once task-force committees are formed to investigate, the nation is once again plunged into a familiar cycle of mourning.

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School Dormitory Safety Rules Kenya School Safety Standards Manual School Fires Utumishi Girls Fires
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