Same script: Ignored school safety manual

Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory where a midnight fire left students dead and others injured in Gilgil. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

As grief-stricken parents of Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil are struggling to come to the realities of a pain that many other families across Kenya have always felt, yet always forgotten once task-force committees are formed to investigate, the nation is once again plunged into a familiar cycle of mourning.