State pays oil marketers Sh6 billion amid fuel subsidy strain

Shell Petrol Station Petrol along North Airport road in Nairobi on May 18, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has paid oil marketing companies Sh6 billion as partial settlement of the fuel subsidy arrears, but a larger amount estimated at more than Sh14 billion remains unpaid.

The government owed the petroleum sector players more than Sh20 billion, with the bulk of the money at Sh13.74 billion incurred in the last two pricing cycles.