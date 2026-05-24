A nation failing its children; inside surge in children gruesome killings

Children gruesome killings in Kenya on the rise. [istock images]

Her childhood was stolen long before it truly began. At just eleven years old, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Maryanna—not her real name—was first defiled within the supposed safety of her own home.

The violation marked the beginning of a relentless cycle of sexual abuse inflicted by people she knew and trusted within her community. The full horror of her ordeal only surfaced in 2021 during counselling sessions connected to another defilement case supported by the International Justice Mission.