Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

A nation failing its children; inside surge in children gruesome killings

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 24, 2026
Children gruesome killings in Kenya on the rise. [istock images]

Her childhood was stolen long before it truly began. At just eleven years old, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Maryanna—not her real name—was first defiled within the supposed safety of her own home.

The violation marked the beginning of a relentless cycle of sexual abuse inflicted by people she knew and trusted within her community. The full horror of her ordeal only surfaced in 2021 during counselling sessions connected to another defilement case supported by the International Justice Mission.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Rising Violence Against Children Child Protection System Failures Defilement And Murder Crisis Justice Delays In Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Calls grow for youth inclusion as HIV, GBV cases rise
Calls grow for youth inclusion as HIV, GBV cases rise
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
4 hrs ago
Multi-sector leaders push urgent fuel relief, economic reforms
National
By Manuel Ntoyai
4 hrs ago
Ruto's Trojan Horses for 2027
National
By Ndungu Gachane and Josephat Thiong'o
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside the Sifuna-Natembeya talks stirring Western Kenya politics
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Inside the Sifuna-Natembeya talks stirring Western Kenya politics
Ruto gears up for more political storms
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Ruto gears up for more political storms
To reshuffle or not to reshuffle? Ruto's cabinet conundrum
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
To reshuffle or not to reshuffle? Ruto's cabinet conundrum
A nation failing its children; inside surge in children gruesome killings
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
A nation failing its children; inside surge in children gruesome killings
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved