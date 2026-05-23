Uproar greets Ruto's fuel address as cost push families to the brink

President William Ruto’s highly anticipated address on soaring fuel prices was yesterday met with uproar and bitter disappointment from struggling Kenyans who had hoped for immediate relief from the spiralling cost of living.
Those who spoke to The Saturday Standard were left wondering, having hoped for a significant reduction in pump prices, only for Ruto to leave current costs untouched as families, traders and transport operators sink deeper into economic despair.
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