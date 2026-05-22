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No change in fuel prices despite late-night State intervention

By Betty Njeru | May. 22, 2026
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President William Ruto accompanied by transport stakeholders at State House, Mombasa, addresses the nation over the ongoing fuel crisis on May 22, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Prices of fuel will remain unchanged until the next review cycle despite a high-level meeting between the government and transport stakeholders in Mombasa on Thursday evening.

President William Ruto, who stepped in to address the transport crisis triggered by high fuel costs, said Kenya has made sacrifices to cushion consumers, adding that the crisis is global rather than local.

Ruto has directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to further reduce diesel prices by Sh10 in the June/July pricing cycle to help stabilise pump prices and cushion consumers.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle (June-July), we will further reduce the price of diesel by Sh10 to provide additional relief to Kenyans. Through the G-to-G deal, we have secured guaranteed fuel supplies despite global disruptions, ensuring availability across the country,” Ruto said.

Diesel currently retails at Sh232.86 per litre.

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