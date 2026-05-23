Rigathi: Mutuse had no evidence that I could even hurt a fly

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday told the High Court that the attempt by the Attorney General and the Senate to avoid reopening the events of October 17, 2024 was aimed at preventing judges from finding that his accuser, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, had no evidence to show he could even hurt a fly.

In his final submissions, Gachagua’s lawyer, Paul Muite, said that, on the contrary, scrutiny of the Hansard would show that Mutuse relied on unsubstantiated claims to support the impeachment motion.