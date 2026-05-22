KEBS launches review of product quality regulations

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has launched public consultations on proposed regulations aimed at strengthening oversight in product certification, laboratory testing and measurement systems.
The draft proposals were unveiled during a stakeholder forum held in Meru on Thursday, where participants raised concerns over the widespread circulation of substandard goods, inconsistent laboratory results and inaccurate measurement practices affecting key sectors of the economy.
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