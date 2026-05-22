Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KEBS launches review of product quality regulations

By Phares Mutembei | May. 22, 2026
Joseph Gachanja KEBS officer engages stakeholders during public consultations on proposed quality control regulations in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has launched public consultations on proposed regulations aimed at strengthening oversight in product certification, laboratory testing and measurement systems.

The draft proposals were unveiled during a stakeholder forum held in Meru on Thursday, where participants raised concerns over the widespread circulation of substandard goods, inconsistent laboratory results and inaccurate measurement practices affecting key sectors of the economy.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Product Quality Standards Laboratory Testing Reforms KEBS Scientific Measurement Systems Substandard Goods Crackdown
.

Latest Stories

The silent pregnancy complication that still affects many women
The silent pregnancy complication that still affects many women
Eve Woman
By Sylvia Wakhisi
5 hrs ago
Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
5 hrs ago
Rigathi: Mutuse had no evidence that I could even hurt a fly
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel crisis: The writing was on the wall, now you are on your own
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Fuel crisis: The writing was on the wall, now you are on your own
Uproar greets Ruto's fuel address as cost push families to the brink
By Okumu Modachi 5 hrs ago
Uproar greets Ruto's fuel address as cost push families to the brink
Opposition pushes for open fuel tendering system
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Opposition pushes for open fuel tendering system
Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 5 hrs ago
Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved