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Flower exporters lose Sh200m to protests as manufacturers hurt

By Esther Dianah | May. 20, 2026
Fuel price hike has affected the flower economy

Key sectors of the economy have recorded heavy losses, following the  two-day matatu strike that saw logistics ground to a halt as matatus, trucks and digital taxis stayed off the roads.

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