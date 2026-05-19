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Businesses paralysed in Nairobi CBD as matutu strike enters second day

By Okumu Modachi | May. 19, 2026
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Businesses paralyzed , many shops  closed in the Nairobi's CBD as the matatus strike entered day two. May 19,2026.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi’s Central Business District remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the nationwide matatu and motorists’ protests over soaring fuel prices brought transport and business activities to a near standstill.

A spot-check by The Standard established that major streets across the city centre remained deserted, with only a handful of private vehicles and security patrols seen moving around.

Most shops stayed shut, while usually busy termini and matatu stages remained eerily empty.

PSV vehicles belonging to North Rift SACCO'S parked outside Railway station as the nationwide strike entered day two.Most passengers had to reschedule their travel plans.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded as public service vehicles kept off the roads in protest against the recent fuel price hike that transport operators say has made business unsustainable.

The situation was, however, slightly different in downtown, particularly along Accra Road, where The Standard observed a few matatus playing the Central Kenya region route awaiting passengers.

In some instances, this publication cited a few taxi vehicles turning into PSVs, particularly at the Kencom stage.

Although in significantly reduced numbers, police maintained a presence in several points within the CBD.

For many city residents, the disruption translated into higher transport costs and uncertainty.

A resident of Kawangware who did not want to be mentioned said he had travelled to town hoping to buy wallpaper for his hustle projects, but found shops closed.

“I paid Sh150 from Kawangware to town, which is more than double the normal fare, only to get here and find all the shops closed,” he lamented.

“Now I do not even have enough money to return home because I had budgeted for normal fare. We are suffering as ordinary wananchi.”

Another Nairobi resident, Protus Oundo, said he was forced to cycle from Utawala to the CBD after failing to get public transport early in the morning.

“I left home before sunrise and rode a bicycle all the way to town because no matatus were operating,” he said.

“We are the people who elected these leaders. They should listen to us when we raise concerns instead of ignoring the struggles Kenyans are facing every day.”

The protests entered their second day after transport sector associations on Monday hardened their stance even after the government reduced the cost of diesel from Sh242 to Sh232, following a meeting with government officials led by  Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

Kushian Muchiri, Chair, Association of Matatu Transport Owners, said: "We have agreed on the part of adulteration that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par. On the issue of the diesel prices, that is one we have not agreed on, and we have scheduled another meeting. In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home. No disruption, no rioting as we await better engagements which will save the economy."

 

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