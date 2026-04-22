Fuel hike: Court frees 10 protesters on Sh3,000 cash bail each

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Youths chant as they protest in Nairobi on April 21, 2026 due to the rise of fuel price which they claim will bring high cost of living. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A court has today freed 10 protesters arrested during Tuesday’s demonstrations against higher fuel prices, on Sh3,000 cash bail each.

The ten face charges of obstruction and causing inconvenience to road users.

Of the 12 people arrested, two were identified as minors.

City Court Magistrate Rhoda Yator ordered that the minors be escorted to a medical facility for age assessment by officers from Central Police Station.

Earlier, Yator moved proceedings to chambers after some of the accused began chanting in court. She said charges would only be read once order was restored.

Law Society of Kenya lawyer Ian Mutiso told the court that the two minors had been arrested during the protests and held in adult cells at Central Police Station.

The arrests were made during demonstrations in Nairobi yesterday over the recent fuel price increase.

Nairobi Police Commander Issa Mohammud said on Tuesday that the situation had been contained and urged traders to continue with their daily activities.

Business operations and traffic in the central business district largely continued as normal.