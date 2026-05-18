Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Commuters stranded on Thika Superhighway as matatus withdraw from roads

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Commuters stranded in Nairobi following the Public Service Vehicles strike, on May 18, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The nationwide public transport vehicles strike has paralysed transport along the usually busy Thika Superhighway. 

Thousands of commuters headed to work were stranded from as early as 5am as only few matatus were operating.  

The few vehicles that were available were charging exorbitant fares with commuters being asked to pay Sh200 for a distance that normally costs Sh50. 

Duncan Gitonga who was headed to work told The Standard he was on the road by 6 am but by 8 am he had not managed to get a matatu. 

"We are facing a crisis that has never been witnessed before, we are not able to go to work, we are requesting the government to consider lowering the price of petroleum products," said Gitonga. 

James Gitau said boda boda operators had taken advantage of the matatu strike and were charging as high as Sh500 for distances they normally pay Sh100. 

Gitau revealed that he had decided to keep his three children at home since the van that normally picks them did not show up after the owner expressed concerns over safety. 

"For the very first time we are surprised that the price of diesel is higher than that of petrol, why are petroleum products expensive more than in our neighbouring countries?" He posed. 

Anne Mumbi said that she woke up early since she had an appointment with a doctor at Kenyatta University Teaching and Refferal Hospital but had failed to get transport. 

Mumbi was stranded after failing to get a taxi while the few available matatus were full and charging exorbitant fares. 

Youths chanting “One Term” blocked the road in Githurai and lit bonfires. 

Some private vehicles that were ferrying commuters were charging Sh300 for a distance of Sh50 on a normal day. 

Agnes Gathoni, a trader, was worried that the matatu strike may affect business. 

"I am headed to my work place but I am worried on how the day will turn out, I am not sure if I will get customers and whether I will be able to return home safely in the evening," said Gathoni. 

Ibrahim Ali wondered why the government had decided to ignore the plight of Kenyans and increased fuel prices. 

Salama Baraka said it was sad that Kenyans were being taxed from all avenues by a government that does not seem to care about their wellbeing. 

"What justification does the government have to increase fuel prices to a record high while our neighbouring countries have not done that," said Baraka. 

Police officers deployed to maintain law and order along the busy highway put out the bonfires and cleared the stones. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Matatu Strike Kenya's Fuel Prices Thika Superhighway Nairobi Commuters Stranded
.

Latest Stories

Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Coast
By Eunice Omollo
1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Eastern
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
By Edwin Nyarangi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved