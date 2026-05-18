Commuters stranded on Thika Superhighway as matatus withdraw from roads

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Commuters stranded in Nairobi following the Public Service Vehicles strike, on May 18, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The nationwide public transport vehicles strike has paralysed transport along the usually busy Thika Superhighway.

Thousands of commuters headed to work were stranded from as early as 5am as only few matatus were operating.

The few vehicles that were available were charging exorbitant fares with commuters being asked to pay Sh200 for a distance that normally costs Sh50.

Duncan Gitonga who was headed to work told The Standard he was on the road by 6 am but by 8 am he had not managed to get a matatu.

"We are facing a crisis that has never been witnessed before, we are not able to go to work, we are requesting the government to consider lowering the price of petroleum products," said Gitonga.

James Gitau said boda boda operators had taken advantage of the matatu strike and were charging as high as Sh500 for distances they normally pay Sh100.

Gitau revealed that he had decided to keep his three children at home since the van that normally picks them did not show up after the owner expressed concerns over safety.

"For the very first time we are surprised that the price of diesel is higher than that of petrol, why are petroleum products expensive more than in our neighbouring countries?" He posed.

Anne Mumbi said that she woke up early since she had an appointment with a doctor at Kenyatta University Teaching and Refferal Hospital but had failed to get transport.

Mumbi was stranded after failing to get a taxi while the few available matatus were full and charging exorbitant fares.

Youths chanting “One Term” blocked the road in Githurai and lit bonfires.

Some private vehicles that were ferrying commuters were charging Sh300 for a distance of Sh50 on a normal day.

Agnes Gathoni, a trader, was worried that the matatu strike may affect business.

"I am headed to my work place but I am worried on how the day will turn out, I am not sure if I will get customers and whether I will be able to return home safely in the evening," said Gathoni.

Ibrahim Ali wondered why the government had decided to ignore the plight of Kenyans and increased fuel prices.

Salama Baraka said it was sad that Kenyans were being taxed from all avenues by a government that does not seem to care about their wellbeing.

"What justification does the government have to increase fuel prices to a record high while our neighbouring countries have not done that," said Baraka.

Police officers deployed to maintain law and order along the busy highway put out the bonfires and cleared the stones.