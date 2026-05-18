Schools shut as fuel price strike disrupts learning

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Nairobi commuters from Eastlands walk their way to work on Jogoo road as matatu operators protest surging fuel costs and new tax levies on May 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Thousands of parents across major towns were thrown into confusion on Monday after a nationwide transport strike over soaring fuel prices disrupted school operations, forcing several learning institutions to suspend classes while others warned of possible interruptions.

The industrial action by transport operators left many families stranded as matatus, school buses, motorcycle taxis and ride-hailing services stayed off the roads in protest against recent fuel price hikes announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

For households that rely on public transport to ferry children to school, the strike translated into anxiety, extra transport costs and last-minute adjustments to work schedules.

Several private schools announced the suspension of learning, citing safety concerns and uncertainty in transport operations.

“Dear parents and guardians, as a safety measure, we will close school tomorrow. Please see that your children are safe,” said Sr M. Sevika, the headteacher at Carmelvale, in a notice sent to parents.

Another school advised parents to keep learners at home as the situation remained unclear.

“Due to planned nationwide strike tomorrow, which is expected to affect transport and normal school operations, we advise all parents to keep their learners at home as we observe and monitor the situation,” the school said.

At Glorious Fountain Academy in Thika, management suspended school transport services but allowed parents with private means to take children to school.

“Please note that due to the nationwide transport sector strike planned for tomorrow, school transport will not be provided as a precautionary measure against any eventuality. However, parents who are able to drop their children to school are advised to do so,” the school said in a notice.

The abrupt announcements left many working parents scrambling for alternatives, including emergency childcare arrangements and costly private transport options.

Some parents said the disruptions highlighted the growing economic pressure facing Kenyan families already burdened by high food prices, rent and school fees.

“Children are already losing concentration because of the uncertainty. Every interruption affects their rhythm in school,” said a Nairobi parent whose child attends a day school dependent on bus transport.

At Moi Avenue primary school in the Nairobi Central Busines, it remains deserted with no learning activities going on due to tension over the nationwide matatu strike. Learners walk to school as matatu strike begins on Monday May 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The transport shutdown was organised by the Transport Sector Alliance, which said passenger vehicles, trucks, boda bodas, ride-hailing services and school buses had joined what it described as one of the largest industrial actions in the country’s history.

“The Alliance confirms that all transport subsectors have resolved to stand together,” the group said in a statement.

The alliance argued that rising fuel prices had pushed transport costs beyond the reach of many operators and consumers, worsening the cost of living.

“This action is not only for transport operators, but for every Kenyan citizen. The ordinary mwananchi is the ultimate victim of high fuel prices,” the statement added.

The protests followed EPRA’s latest fuel review in which the price of Super Petrol increased by Sh16.65 per litre while Diesel rose by Sh46.29. Students revise from the veranda of their residential premises after failing to report to school due to matatu strike on May 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The adjustments pushed petrol prices in Nairobi to Sh214.25 per litre and Diesel to Sh242.92, sparking outrage among transport operators and consumers.

As the protests unfolded, a petition was also filed at the High Court seeking urgent orders to suspend the latest fuel price increases, arguing that the hikes were unconstitutional and economically punitive.

For parents and learners, however, the immediate concern remained the disruption of education and the growing uncertainty over whether learning can continue uninterrupted amid the deepening economic crisis.