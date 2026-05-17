Transport sector calls nationwide fuel shutdown from midnight

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Matatu operators and other transport groups announce a nationwide strike set to begin tomorrow over rising fuel prices that have pushed transport costs to record levels. File,Standard]

Kenya’s transport sector will, from midnight, begin a nationwide shutdown after 14 industry groups declared that no vehicle would move until the government reverses fuel price increases that pushed pump prices to record highs.

The Transport Sector Alliance on Sunday, May 17, confirmed the strike following a high-level consultative meeting, describing the action as one of the largest coordinated industrial protests in Kenya’s history.

“No vehicle shall move starting midnight today,” the alliance said in a joint statement.

The alliance brings together matatu operators, boda boda riders, cargo transporters, digital taxi drivers, bus operators, tour vehicle operators, driving schools and private motorists.

The strike targets the latest fuel price review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday, May 14, which raised super petrol prices by Sh16.65 per litre and diesel by Sh46.29.

Motorists in Nairobi now pay Sh214.25 per litre for petrol and Sh242.92 for diesel, while kerosene remains at Sh152.78.

The latest increase came barely a month after another sharp rise between April and May, when EPRA raised petrol by Sh28.69 and diesel by Sh40.30 per litre.

The diesel adjustment marked the largest single-month increase in at least 21 years.

EPRA linked the latest increases to rising global import costs and supply disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East.

The government also announced a Sh5 billion subsidy from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to cushion diesel and kerosene consumers.

However, operators dismissed the intervention as inadequate and accused the government of burdening Kenyans through taxes and levies imposed on fuel.

The alliance demanded immediate reversal of the May fuel increase and reduction of petrol and diesel prices to about Sh152 per litre.

It also called for the resignation or dismissal of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

The operators further demanded the disbandment of EPRA, restoration of an open fuel import system and accountability for officials linked to the importation of substandard fuel.

“Enough is enough. Fuel is the lifeblood of the economy. When fuel prices rise beyond reason, the entire nation suffers,” said the alliance.

The group accused the government of abandoning campaign promises to lower fuel costs, noting that President William Ruto’s administration doubled value added tax on fuel to 16 per cent in 2023 after criticising high fuel taxes while in opposition.

The alliance also criticised the Government-to-Government fuel import arrangement introduced in 2023, arguing that the system failed to lower pump prices despite promises to stabilise supply and protect foreign exchange reserves.

Kenya now records some of the highest fuel prices in East Africa, with neighbouring Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia posting lower pump prices.

The strike comes weeks after senior energy sector officials resigned following investigations into the procurement of emergency fuel supplies allegedly imported outside the Government-to-Government framework at inflated prices.

Transport operators also accused authorities of allowing the sale of substandard fuel after the government temporarily raised the sulphur limit for imported fuel due to disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

The alliance urged farmers, traders, workers and private motorists to join demonstrations across cities, towns and trading centres, saying high fuel prices had increased the cost of food, transport and electricity.

“This action is not only for transport operators, but for every Kenyan citizen. The ordinary mwananchi is the ultimate victim of high fuel prices,” noted the alliance.