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Ex-CS Adan Mohamed front runner for KRA top job despite age limit hitch

By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo | May. 17, 2026
 Former East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Abdulla Mohammed. [File, Standard]

The search for the next taxman is set to start when the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board interviews seven candidates shortlisted to replace Humphrey Wattanga. 

Former Cabinet Secretary Adan Abdulla Mohamed is the most prominent candidate who will be battling out with others, who include KRA insiders. 

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Related Topics

Adan Mohamed Emerges As Front-Runner In KRA Race KRA Board Seeks Legal Path On Age Limit Issue Seven Candidates Shortlisted For Commissioner-General Job Revenue Collection Pressure Shapes High-Stakes Appointment
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