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Kenya's war on traditional alcohol: A colonial hangover about what it means to be 'civilised'

By The Conversation | May. 15, 2026
Illicit brew den in Nairobi's Mathare slum. [File, Standard]

At the dawn of Kenya’s colonial era in 1902, consumption of home-made alcohol was deeply embedded in society. For instance, among the Mijikenda of coastal Kenya, palm wine was integral (p.290) to traditional ceremonies, such as marriage and initiations, and in ritual offerings.

This partly explains why the colonial authorities did not consider prohibiting African home-made liquors.

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