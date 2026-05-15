JKIA expansion gets fresh impetus after call for new bids

The government has finally set in motion the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), following the return of fresh bidding for the ambitious project.
Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir told the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure yesterday that the process of receiving bids has been initiated, which will then be subjected to evaluation.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…