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JKIA expansion gets fresh impetus after call for new bids

By Irene Githinji | May. 15, 2026
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [File, Standard]

The government has finally set in motion the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), following the return of fresh bidding for the ambitious project.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir told the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure yesterday that the process of receiving bids has been initiated, which will then be subjected to evaluation.

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