Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Deputy Governor among victims in rising wave of burglaries in Migori

By Anne Atieno | May. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

At Nyangubo Comprehensive School in Suna West Sub-county, unknown criminals stole 11 computers, a printer and a projector during a night raid on Monday. [iStockphoto]

Property worth millions of shillings has been stolen from several government institutions in Migori County in a fresh wave of burglaries that has raised security concerns among residents and public officials.

Migori County Commander Edward Imbwaga confirmed the incidents, saying police had intensified patrols within Migori town and surrounding areas to curb the rising cases of theft.

“We have had incidents of burglary and stealing within Migori,” said Imbwaga.

He linked the crimes to the ongoing heavy rains, saying criminals were taking advantage of the poor weather conditions to strike.

Among the affected institutions is the Migori Statistics office in Migori town, where thieves reportedly broke in on Tuesday night and made away with several computers.

The office of Migori Deputy Governor Joseph Mahiri, located in Suna East, was also targeted after thieves stole a generator on Monday night, barely a day before the break-in at the statistics office.

Police have launched investigations into the incidents, with staff members and security personnel from the affected offices questioned as detectives pursue leads.

At Nyangubo Comprehensive School in Suna West Sub-county, unknown criminals stole 11 computers, a printer and a projector during a night raid on Monday.

The school’s headteacher, Richard Ongile, said staff discovered the theft  when they reported to school in the morning.

“I informed the education office, and the chief of the area and security officers came. The school watchman has been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” Ongile said.

He appealed to members of the public to help trace the stolen equipment to allow learning activities to resume normally.

The school watchman was arrested and detained at Oruba Police Station as investigations continue.

The burglary has disrupted computer lessons and digital learning at the school, which had also reported another theft incident in 2024 involving books and learners’ tablets.

Oruba Location Chief Charles Ouma warned that anyone found involved in the theft would face the law.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Migori Crime Migori Deputy Governor Theft Cases Migori Insecurity
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
National
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Macron's reprimand and why Kenya needs 'school of manners'
Opinion
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
UoN names Prof Gitau VC, ends 20-month leadership vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Diesel hits record Sh242 as fuel prices jump in latest Epra review
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Diesel hits record Sh242 as fuel prices jump in latest Epra review
United opposition projected to crush Ruto in 2027 with 76pc of total votes
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
United opposition projected to crush Ruto in 2027 with 76pc of total votes
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
Ruto denies RSF links, says Sudan needs help
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Ruto denies RSF links, says Sudan needs help
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved