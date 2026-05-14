Deputy Governor among victims in rising wave of burglaries in Migori

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At Nyangubo Comprehensive School in Suna West Sub-county, unknown criminals stole 11 computers, a printer and a projector during a night raid on Monday. [iStockphoto]

Property worth millions of shillings has been stolen from several government institutions in Migori County in a fresh wave of burglaries that has raised security concerns among residents and public officials.

Migori County Commander Edward Imbwaga confirmed the incidents, saying police had intensified patrols within Migori town and surrounding areas to curb the rising cases of theft.

“We have had incidents of burglary and stealing within Migori,” said Imbwaga.

He linked the crimes to the ongoing heavy rains, saying criminals were taking advantage of the poor weather conditions to strike.

Among the affected institutions is the Migori Statistics office in Migori town, where thieves reportedly broke in on Tuesday night and made away with several computers.

The office of Migori Deputy Governor Joseph Mahiri, located in Suna East, was also targeted after thieves stole a generator on Monday night, barely a day before the break-in at the statistics office.

Police have launched investigations into the incidents, with staff members and security personnel from the affected offices questioned as detectives pursue leads.

At Nyangubo Comprehensive School in Suna West Sub-county, unknown criminals stole 11 computers, a printer and a projector during a night raid on Monday.

The school’s headteacher, Richard Ongile, said staff discovered the theft when they reported to school in the morning.

“I informed the education office, and the chief of the area and security officers came. The school watchman has been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” Ongile said.

He appealed to members of the public to help trace the stolen equipment to allow learning activities to resume normally.

The school watchman was arrested and detained at Oruba Police Station as investigations continue.

The burglary has disrupted computer lessons and digital learning at the school, which had also reported another theft incident in 2024 involving books and learners’ tablets.

Oruba Location Chief Charles Ouma warned that anyone found involved in the theft would face the law.