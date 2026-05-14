Transporters turn to tech to stop fuel theft

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The tracking unit monitors driver behaviour, including harsh braking, overspeeding, and sharp turns. [File, Standard]

The haulage sector is increasingly adopting digital fuel monitoring systems to reduce fuel theft, improve accountability, and lower operational costs amid high fuel prices.

In an increasingly competitive environment, transport firms are also turning to technology to monitor drivers against reckless driving or carrying unauthorised cargo. Samuel Ndegwa from Gmax, which runs 20 trucks, for instance, has procured a fuel-monitoring solution sensor. This technology has significantly reduced losses linked to fuel syphoning and disputes with drivers.

For the last three years, the firm has deployed technology that monitors fuel levels, with Ndegwa now able to monitor every litre used against the distance. His phone sends alert messages about diesel use and how much is being refilled. And for a trip, a truck can save him between Sh5,000 and Sh7,000, thus boosting his revenue.

“Before installing the system, drivers would exaggerate fuel consumption for trips. For example, they would claim they needed 420 litres for a Nairobi trip when the vehicle only required 360 litres,” said Ndegwa. He said the company previously struggled with frequent disputes involving drivers and unexplained fuel losses, but operations became smoother after installing the monitoring gadgets.

Ndegwa encouraged other transporters to adopt digital fuel monitoring systems, saying the technology had improved efficiency and accountability within his fleet operations. Another transporter, Charles Kimani, has installed video telematics across his fleet, a technology that monitors his drivers’ behaviour, including reckless driving, speeding, and even carrying unpermitted cargo or passengers.

“I have the comfort of knowing the location of my driver and vehicle by monitoring on the phone in real time. I can call that driver if I notice something unusual. This has helped reduce the number of traffic offences,” he explained. Speaking at a product presentation, Kelvin Oyugi from Nebsam Digital Solutions explained that the company’s fuel monitoring solution enables fleet owners to track every litre of fuel consumed and compare fuel consumption with distance travelled and vehicle load.

According to Oyugi, the system combines three key components: a fuel level sensor installed in the tank, a vehicle tracking unit, and a mobile monitoring platform that provides real-time data and analysis.

“The system helps transporters know the exact fuel consumption of each truck, whether it is loaded or empty. It also sends instant SMS alerts whenever fuel is added or drained from the tank,” he said.

Oyugi explained that the fuel level sensor communicates with the tracking unit via Bluetooth and operates independently on its own battery, making tampering difficult.

The tracking unit also monitors driver behaviour, including harsh braking, overspeeding, and sharp turns, generating a driver performance score for fleet managers.

Oyugi said the technology was developed to address widespread challenges faced by long-distance transporters, including fuel syphoning and false fuel pump claims by drivers.

“In some cases, drivers claim they bought more fuel than they actually did. With this system, the owner receives real-time notifications showing how many litres were filled, the location, and the exact time,” he added.

The company says it has installed tracking devices in about 50,000 vehicles and currently works with more than 70 client companies across Kenya.

Oyugi noted that the monitoring systems have also enhanced vehicle security by enabling operators and security agencies to trace stolen vehicles through location tracking data.

At the same time, Nebsam Digital Solutions is rolling out Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered transport monitoring systems aimed at reducing road carnage and improving safety on Kenya’s roads.

In an interview, an industry expert, Samuel Kanini, said the company has developed advanced video telematics systems that monitor driver behaviour in real time to help prevent accidents before they happen.

According to Kanini, the technology combines artificial intelligence cameras, vehicle tracking systems and speed monitoring tools to detect dangerous driving habits such as overspeeding, distracted driving and fatigue.

“Our goal is to save lives by helping transporters and schools monitor drivers and vehicles more effectively,” he said.

The system uses two AI-enabled cameras, one facing the driver and another facing the road, to monitor both driver conduct and road conditions simultaneously.

The company says the system can instantly detect when a driver is dozing off, yawning excessively, driving without a seat belt or using a mobile phone while behind the wheel. Once detected, alerts are immediately sent to transport managers or the control office for action.

The technology also tracks speeding, especially in school zones and high-risk areas, helping fleet operators enforce road safety regulations and reduce accidents caused by reckless driving.

Kanini noted that most road accidents in Kenya are linked to human error, poor monitoring and indiscipline among drivers, particularly for public service vehicles and commercial transport.

According to the expert, integrating AI technology into the transport sector can improve accountability and enhance compliance with road safety measures.

The company has also introduced smart school bus systems that allow parents and schools to monitor children’s movements in real-time.

The buses are fitted with face-recognition cameras to ensure only authorised students board the vehicles, while the system also monitors driver behaviour to enhance child safety during transit.

In the event of an accident, the recorded footage can also assist investigators and insurance companies in determining what transpired, speeding up the processing of the matter and the claims.

But Kanini warned users that they should go for only licensed technology service providers to avoid fraud.

“It is cheaper to be served by unlicensed people, but you can easily put yourself at risk because those people can facilitate fraud, as they are not regulated by the government,” he cautioned.