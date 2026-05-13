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KQ resumes flights to and from Dubai after two months

By Fred Kagonye | May. 13, 2026
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Passengers boarding a Kenya Airways plane at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.[File,Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of flights from Nairobi to Dubai and back after a more than two months hiatus.

“We wish to inform our customers that flights to and from Dubai will resume on 14th May 2026,” the airline said in a statement.

“We will operate daily frequencies between Nairobi and Dubai, with additional frequencies to be introduced progressively in line with demand and operational requirements.”

The airline in February 28 suspended several scheduled flights to Dubai following the closure of its airspace after US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, which responded by attacking countries in the gulf region where it claimed the attacks were launched from.

KQ said that the safety of guests and crew remains their top priority, and will continue working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and seamless operations.

It advised its customers to seek information on bookings from its platforms.

On March 6, KQ also announced the suspension of its Dubai-bound repatriation flight, set to bring Kenyans stuck in the country back home, that had been scheduled for that day citing security concerns.

The suspension of flights came about after several countries in the region closed their airspace following the attacks on Iran.

Among the nations that closed their airspaces are United Arab Emirates, Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

US President Donald Trump after the launch of the joint attacks said that they decided to attack Iran over its stance on nuclear negotiations and missile programs.

According to Trump the goal of the joint attacks was to eliminate imminent threats from Tehran with Israel saying they were carrying out preventive strikes alleging that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to Israel’s existence.

The US president said that their aim is to liberate Iranians while offering immunity to the country’s military.

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