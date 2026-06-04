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Fugitive CEC: Kerich's Dubai dash lands Sakaja in legal trouble

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 4, 2026
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now staring at a civil jail term after a law firm accused him in court of aiding his Finance CEC, Charles Kerich, in his alleged flight to Dubai following Kerich's sentencing to three months in prison for contempt of court.

The new revelations emerged in a case filed at the  Milimani High Court on Friday, May 30, which terms Sakaja as the principal author of what Kwengu & Company Advocates describe as a calculated conspiracy to defeat the authority of the court, one that now ensnares the Governor, his Finance CEC, and the Inspector General of Police in an escalating constitutional crisis.

The fresh lawsuit seeks to have Sakaja cited for contempt of court and committed to civil jail over allegations that he facilitated Kerich's departure from Kenya to evade a prison sentence arising from the county's failure to settle a Sh106.7 million decree owed to the law firm.



On May 19, Justice Francis Gikonyo sentenced Kerich for contempt of court, after the Nairobi County persistently defied a November 2024 an order to pay Sh106,736,841.83 to the advocates from Sh142 million owed to Foton East Africa Limited pursuant to an earlier decree dated June 29, 2023.

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Related Topics

Johnson Sakaja Contempt of Court Finance CEC Charles Kerich Charles Kerich
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