KQ cancels UAE bound flights

Audio By Vocalize

Passengers boarding a Kenya Airways plane at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa. [ File,Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace was closed.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms on February 28, 2026, KQ said that the suspension will remain in place until further notice.

The airline said the suspension was necessary for the safety of their crew and passengers.

After the UAE airspace closure the airline cancelled KQ310, KQ311, KQ 304 and KQ305 and all freighter flights to the country.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will communicate and engage directly with affected customers and provide them with the necessary assistance,” said the airline.

“As this is a developing situation, we will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.”

UAE joins the list of several other nations to close their airspace including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The airlines advised customers and travellers to check the latest flight updates on their website, mobile application or by calling their phone number.

The flights cancellation comes after tensions between US together with Israel against Iran turned into airstrikes.

On Saturday, US and Israel launched joint attacks targeting Iranian cities including the capital Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said that they decided to attack Iran over its stance on nuclear negotiations and missile programs.

Iran on its part carried out retaliatory attacks on Israel and several Gulf nations that are home to US military assets and sites including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to Trump the goal of the joint attacks was to eliminate imminent threats from Tehran with Israel saying they were carrying out preventive strikes alleging that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to Israel’s existence.

The US president said that their aim is to liberate Iranians while offering immunity to the country’s military.