×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KQ cancels UAE bound flights

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Passengers boarding a Kenya Airways plane at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa. [File,Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace was closed.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms on February 28, 2026, KQ said that the suspension will remain in place until further notice.

The airline said the suspension was necessary for the safety of their crew and passengers.

After the UAE airspace closure the airline cancelled KQ310, KQ311, KQ 304 and KQ305 and all freighter flights to the country.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will communicate and engage directly with affected customers and provide them with the necessary assistance,” said the airline.

“As this is a developing situation, we will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.”

UAE joins the list of several other nations to close their airspace including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The airlines advised customers and travellers to check the latest flight updates on their website, mobile application or by calling their phone number.

The flights cancellation comes after tensions between US together with Israel against Iran turned into airstrikes.

On Saturday, US and Israel launched joint attacks targeting Iranian cities including the capital Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said that they decided to attack Iran over its stance on nuclear negotiations and missile programs.

Iran on its part carried out retaliatory attacks on Israel and several Gulf nations that are home to US military assets and sites including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to Trump the goal of the joint attacks was to eliminate imminent threats from Tehran with Israel saying they were carrying out preventive strikes alleging that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to Israel’s existence.

The US president said that their aim is to liberate Iranians while offering immunity to the country’s military. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KQ Flights Cancelled US airstrikes on Iran Israel strikes Iran
.

Latest Stories

Could the US-Israel war on Iran drag on?
Could the US-Israel war on Iran drag on?
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
40 relief trucks dispatched to seven drought-stricken counties as Kenyans urged to donate
National
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
APA Apollo Group boss set for exit as board rings changes
Nairobi
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Hassan Joho's push to be Ruto's 2027 running mate
By Benard Sanga 2 hrs ago
Inside Hassan Joho's push to be Ruto's 2027 running mate
After death in war, kin seek help tracing money in Russian bank
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
After death in war, kin seek help tracing money in Russian bank
Bishop Kimengich: Heads to Mombasa after witnessing bandits' terror in Turkana and Marakwet
By Stephen Rutto 2 hrs ago
Bishop Kimengich: Heads to Mombasa after witnessing bandits' terror in Turkana and Marakwet
Walking the Right Rope: Will Matiangi Kisii coronation elevate him?
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Walking the Right Rope: Will Matiangi Kisii coronation elevate him?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved