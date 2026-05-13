All systems go for May 14, by-elections

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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials prepares for by-elections in Emurua Dikirr on May 13, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that preparations for the by-elections scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 are on track.

The Commission says all logistical arrangements, including distribution of election materials, training of polling officials, and coordination with security agencies, are progressing as scheduled to ensure a smooth voting exercise.

In a statement, the Commission chairman Erastus Ethekon confirmed that political campaigns officially closed on Monday, 11th May 2026 at 6.00 p.m., marking the start of the final phase of preparations ahead of polling day.

“The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the by-elections are conducted in a peaceful, transparent and credible manner,” Ethekon said, adding that strict compliance with electoral laws will be enforced throughout the process. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials collects election materials at for Emurua Dikirr by-election on May 13, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

IEBC has also issued a strong reminder to voters, candidates, agents, and election officials on key legal provisions governing polling day conduct.

On assisted voting, IEBC clarified that only one assistant is allowed per voter, and that no individual shall assist more than one voter, a measure aimed at protecting voter confidentiality and preventing undue influence.

The Commission further warned against the presence of unauthorized individuals in polling and tallying centres, stating that there is no legal provision for so-called “super agents” or any unaccredited persons to operate within election venues.

He also reiterated that state and public officers who are registered voters must cast their ballots only at their designated polling stations and are not permitted to move between stations on voting day.

IEBC has called on all polling officials to uphold integrity, impartiality, and strict adherence to the Code of Conduct. Any officer found violating electoral laws or regulations, the Commission warned, will face firm disciplinary action.

“The credibility of these by-elections depends on the conduct of every stakeholder involved. We urge all political actors, agents, the media, and voters to respect the law, maintain peace, and protect the secrecy and integrity of the vote,” he added.

The Commission emphasized that taking photographs of ballot papers inside the polling booth is strictly prohibited and constitutes an election offence.

IEBC reaffirm its commitment to delivering elections that are peaceful, free, fair, transparent, and credible, underscoring its constitutional duty to safeguard Kenya’s democratic process.

The by-elections will fill vacant elective positions for Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County, and Members of County Assembly for Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The Returning Officers have successfully overseen the distribution of election materials and security personnel to all designated polling stations ahead of the 14th May 2026 by-elections, confirming full readiness for the exercise.

In Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Returning Officer Caleb Gekonde confirmed that all arrangements have been completed following the final dispatch of electoral materials.

He noted that Presiding Officers will be in charge of polling stations as required by law to ensure orderly and accountable conduct of the vote.

“There are 94 polling stations, with 44,353 registered voters. IEBC cleared five political party-sponsored candidates for the by-election. The Constituency Tallying Centre will be at Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute.

Polling stations will open at 6am and close at 5pm promptly. Any voter who will still be on the line by the time polling is closed will be allowed to cast their votes,” said Gekonde.

In Porro Ward, Samburu County, Returning Officer Sophina Leleruk confirmed that preparations are equally complete, with all election materials dispatched to polling stations. She said the ward has 16 polling stations and 6,358 registered voters.

IEBC has cleared three political party-sponsored candidates for the contest, with the tallying centre set at Samburu West Technical and Vocational College.

Meanwhile, in Endo Ward, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Returning Officer Dominic Kapiri confirmed that the ward has 14,361 registered voters spread across 42 polling stations, with all logistical and security arrangements finalized ahead of polling day.