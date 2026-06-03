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Several injured after matatu overturns on Enterprise Road, Nairobi

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 3, 2026
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Some of those injured being helped by Red Cross officials and good samaritans. [Red Cross, X]

Several people were injured following a road traffic accident involving a public service vehicle (PSV) that overturned along Enterprise Road in Nairobi's Industrial Area on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred opposite Nairobi Prison, prompting an emergency response from rescue agencies.

As of the time of going to press, Kenya Red Cross emergency response teams had arrived at the scene, where they provided first aid to the injured and coordinated the evacuation of victims to nearby health facilities for further treatment.

The extent of the injuries and the cause of the accident were not immediately established as rescue operations continued.

Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution while approaching the area as emergency teams worked to clear the scene and assist those affected.

More to follow...

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Kenya Red Cross Society Enterprise Road Accident Nairobi Accident
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